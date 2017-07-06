Christina El Moussa celebrated the Fourth of July on a boat trip with her new beau

Christina El Moussa enjoyed a little fun in the sun with her new man over the holiday weekend!

According to PEOPLE, El Moussa stepped out with new beau businessman Doug Spedding for a romantic boat outing on the Fourth of July. El Moussa has reportedly been linked to Spedding since her split from ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

The two were reportedly spotted canoodling on the deck of her boat in Newport Beach, Calif. The “Flip or Flop” star was all smiles as she enjoyed some R&R with her new man.





“Their children are only a few years apart, so they’ve been doing a lot of activities with the kids: ice skating, swimming, BBQs, just low-key stuff at home,” a source told the publication. El Moussa is mother to daughter Taylor, 6, and son, Brayden, who will be 2 in August. Spedding is a father of six.

“Christina respects that he is a great father; he’s always present when it comes to his children and isn’t distracted by his phone and social media,” the source added. “They’re just taking it slow and enjoying their time together.”