Christina El Moussa clears up rumors that she and ex Tarek might be rekindling their flame

After “Flip or Flop” exes Christina and Tarek El Moussa appeared on the red carpet together at the Daytime Emmys looking very friendly, some fans were hoping that the pair might be getting back together. However, during an interview Friday, Christina explained that they’ve just been working on their show and on co-parenting.

“I’ve never gone back in the ex category. No,” she said when asked if they’ve gotten the spark back. “We’re good. We’re actually really good. We’ve been separated for almost a year now. We’ve made a lot of progress in our relationship. We’re just really focused on the kids, and we’re really excited to start on 15 new episodes of ‘Flip or Flop.'”





So what about their apparent closeness on the red carpet? Christina insists that she and Tarek were just excited for the event and were having fun.

“That was our first time on the red carpet, period. It was really fun,” she said. “We had a great time presenting, and hopefully, we’re able to do it again soon.”

The El Moussas announced their separation in December, and Tarek officially filed for divorce a month later. They’ve continued working on their show together and on taking care of their kids, Taylor and Brayden. Since their split, they’ve both seen other people, with Tarek reportedly getting close to one of the family’s former nannies and Christina briefly dating contractor Gary Anderson and NHL player Nate Thompson.

