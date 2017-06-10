Christina El Moussa was all smiles as she held hands with her new beau on their first public “date night”

Christina El Moussa is moving on with a new man after her husband Tarek El Moussa filed for divorce earlier this year.

The “Flip or Flop” star was spotted out on a date with her new boyfriend, an Orange Country businessman named Doug, whom she’s reportedly dated before, for the first time. El Moussa was all smiles while holding hands with her beau. She later shared a video of a flaming cocktail on Snapchat, captioning it “date night.”

Christina El Moussa Smiles and Holds Hands With New Man on Date Night – https://t.co/myGJ2OUf4i pic.twitter.com/iAghfvsZlZ — trending 2day (@trending2days) June 10, 2017

RELATED: “Flip or Flop” star Christina El Moussa is getting back into the dating game, and it sounds like Tarek isn’t happy about it





News of El Moussa’s new relationship broke earlier this week as rumors swirled that she may have gotten back together with an ex she dated before marrying Tarek. Judging by the huge smile she had on her face, she seemed to have had a very good time.

“Tarek goes crazy about the idea of this guy,” a source said, hinting that the estranged husband might not be too happy about his soon-to-be ex-wife’s dip in the dating pool.

“I’m just a free spirit. I’m happy,” he recently explained to “E! News,” however. “I love going on dates. I like meeting girls. I’m just enjoying it.”

The El Moussas split in December and filed for divorce in January. They share two children together, a son and a daughter.

RELATED: “Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa answers one of the all-important dating questions