Christoper “Big Black” Boykin’s ex has come forward with a shocking confession about his final days

Christopher “Big Black” Boykin was reportedly in horrible condition in the final days of his life.

According to TMZ, Boykin’s ex-wife Shannon Tuley said he was hospitalized in Plano, Texas, for the last several days as doctors monitored his heart. His heart issues were reportedly so bad, doctors feared he would need a heart transplant. He had also already had a defibrillator implanted in his chest.

This is Shannon, Big Black's ex-wife, I'm heartbroken to tell you of Black's passing. He's everything to me and Isis and we will miss him 💔😢 — Big Black (@BigBlack) May 10, 2017

She also said that doctors attempted to resuscitate him for nearly a half an hour before he was pronounced dead at 4 p.m. on May 9.





Tuley and Boykin have a 9-year-old daughter, Isis, together, and though they divorced in 2009, she reportedly lived with him in his final months.

Following news of his death, Boykin’s “Rob & Big” co-star Rob Dyrdek took to social media to publicly mourn the loss.

“My heart is broken. I don’t want to write this post. I don’t want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you. We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure. I just can’t fathom that it would end so suddenly. You will forever be in my heart,” Dyrdek wrote alongside a shot of them together.