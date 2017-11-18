Christopher Reeve’s youngest son Will is 25 years old, and he looks almost exactly like his famous dad!

The son of the late actor made an appearance at the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation“A Magical Evening” Gala in New York City on Thursday alongside his older half-brother Matthew, 37, who also looks strikingly similar to Reeves.





“I first got involved because I met Will Reeve, who’s Christopher Reeve’s son, and I was just so taken with what a well-mannered young man he was,” the host of the event told PEOPLE. “Last year he said, ‘Would you come host this evening that we have?’ And I have to tell you, I honestly didn’t know much about the foundation.”

Will was only 3 years old when his father was paralyzed back in 1995 and was just 11-years-old when he later passed away in 2004. Sadly, his mother Dana also died two years later after a battle with lung cancer at age 44. With the support of his half-siblings, Matthew and Alexandra, and close family friends, he’s grown into an impressive young man.

After interning for “Good Morning America” and graduating from Middlebury College, the youngest Reeve earned a position on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” While he’s dabbled in acting over his lifetime, appearing in “In the Gloaming” and “The Brooke Ellison Story,” sports are his true passion — one that he shared with his father.

“We shared a very deep bond in general, but sports was definitely a major component of our family bond,” he said when he first landed his ESPN gig.

At the foundation event on Thursday, Will rang the bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in honor of the 5.4 million Americans living with paralysis. Since its start, his parent’s foundation has proudly awarded over $22 million in grants to nonprofits and has invested more than $130 million in research labs across the world.

