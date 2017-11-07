Chuck Norris gives up his movie career to focus on the legal fight over his wife’s illness

Action movie star Chuck Norris has sacrificed his film career to keep his wife, Gena Norris, alive.

“I’ve given up my film career to concentrate on Gena; my whole life right now is about keeping her alive. I believe this issue is so important,” Norris said.

The couple believes her body was harmed by injections she was given before an MRI to check for rheumatoid arthritis. The 54-year-old now reportedly suffers from burning nerve pain and kidney problems, and at one point during this ordeal, about four years ago, she feared she was going to die.





Norris is so certain his wife was poisoned by the contents of the injections that he has taken on medical device manufacturers in a lawsuit filed in California’s San Francisco Superior Court last week. The suit alleges that a chemical called gadolinium, used in MRI imaging scans, poisoned and weakened his wife.

Gadolinium is a metal found in what are known as contrast agents used in many MRIs, and some recent studies say it is retained by organs in the body, rather than being processed and excreted by the body within hours.

The Washington Post reported, “The American College of Radiology said in a statement last year that gadolinium-based contrast agents have been used for diagnosis and treatment guidance in more than 300 million patients worldwide since the late 1980s and provide ‘crucial, life-saving medical information.’”

In the spring of 2013, Gena fell ill following tests for rheumatoid arthritis, during which she received three gadolinium injections in the space of eight days. Gena had tested positive for rheumatoid factor, sometimes a marker for arthritis, and doctors were trying to determine if she was suffering from any inflammation, according to the Daily Mail.

“Within hours after the first jab I felt like my whole body was on fire — as if acid had been passed through it,” said Gena, who lives on a Texas ranch with her 77-year-old husband and 16-year-old twins Dakota and Danilee. “The burning was isolated at first, but it just kept spreading.”

On six occasions in the span of several weeks, Gena was rushed to the hospital for symptoms including searing rib pain, breathing difficulties, full-body tremors, muscle weakness and joint pain. But each time, doctors had no explanation for her ailments.

“Before this, I was a vibrant person,” Gena said. “In fact, I’d say my health and fitness levels would have put me in the top 10 percent of people in the world back then.”

The Norrises have spent $2 million treating her ongoing symptoms.

“It’s infuriating and heartbreaking — it’s a vicious, ugly secret that has been kept hidden — something Chuck and I are determined to change,” Gena said.