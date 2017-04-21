Ciara proudly flaunts her “big belly” on Instagram while she awaits her second child’s arrival

Ciara is getting close to meeting her second child!

The singer took to Instagram Thursday to post a series of photos featuring her growing baby bump.

“Truly A Balancing Game In These #Gucci Stacks & This Big Belly!” she wrote as the caption for two photos of herself wearing a tight black dress and platform shoes on what appeared to be a tennis court.

She later posted another two pictures of her wearing the same outfit and crouching low to the ground, writing, “Mamma Can Still Drop It Low.”





Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, are preparing for their baby’s arrival, but have not revealed when they’re due to welcome their bundle of joy. However, judging by the size of her pregnant belly, it can’t be too much longer! The singer, who thankfully walked away from a dangerous car crash unharmed last month, is already mom to son Future Zahir, whom she shares with Future.

In a March interview with Harpers Bazaar, Ciara noted that her son can’t wait to meet his new sibling – and neither can she.

“I’m just super excited about this time in my life,” she said. “Like, oh my gosh, I can see my son running around, and soon, it’s going to be two of these creatures running around! Our hands will be full of non-stop action.”

