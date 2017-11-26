Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber is the spitting image of her iconic mother, but somehow she doesn’t see it — or so she claims.





Since Cindy looks way younger than her 51 years, the 16-year-old model and her famous mom seem like they could be twin sisters!

But Kaia disagrees. On Saturday, she posted on Instagram a couple of photos of her and her mom with a caption which read, “I just don’t see the resemblance.”

i just don’t see the resemblance A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Nov 25, 2017 at 12:45pm PST

Crawford recently shared her daughter’s school portraits on Instagram, as well as photos from her own high school days. The comparison showed just how similar the mother and daughter really are — aesthetically, at least.

“School pics, now and then,” Crawford, 51, wrote in the caption.

School pics, now and then. A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Nov 21, 2017 at 11:36am PST

Kaia is the daughter of Cindy and her 55-year-old husband Rande Gerber. They are also parents to 18-year-old Presley Gerber, who is — unsurprisingly — a model.

