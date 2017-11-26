Menu
"Too precious": TLC's "The Little Couple" shared a Christmas moment that'll make you smile
Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber is the spitting image of her iconic mother, but somehow she doesn’t see it — or so she claims.


Since Cindy looks way younger than her 51 years, the 16-year-old model and her famous mom seem like they could be twin sisters!

But Kaia disagrees. On Saturday, she posted on Instagram a couple of photos of her and her mom with a caption which read, “I just don’t see the resemblance.”

i just don’t see the resemblance

A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on

Crawford recently shared her daughter’s school portraits on Instagram, as well as photos from her own high school days. The comparison showed just how similar the mother and daughter really are — aesthetically, at least.

“School pics, now and then,” Crawford, 51, wrote in the caption.

School pics, now and then.

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Kaia is the daughter of Cindy and her 55-year-old husband Rande Gerber. They are also parents to 18-year-old Presley Gerber, who is — unsurprisingly — a model.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon’s look-alike daughter Ava Philippe was drop dead gorgeous at her first public debut

This isn’t the first parent-child celebrity look-a-like combo to take social media by storm in 2017. Earlier this year, actress Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram this week to show the world how grown up her little girl has become.

Ava Phillippe, Witherspoon’s only daughter with ex-husband and actor Ryan Philippe, was the spitting image of her parents before the premiere of her mother’s film, “Hot Pursuit.”

Me and my girl💙ready for #HotPursuit premiere! @avaphillippe

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
