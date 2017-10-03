Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber channels her mom and opens the Chanel fashion show

Kaia Gerber followed in her famous mother’s footsteps as she opened the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion week on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber strutted her stuff down the runway on Tuesday and shared the special moment with fans on Instagram.

“OPENING CHANEL💥never in my life could I have even dreamt this,” she wrote alongside the fierce pic. “Karl [Lagerfeld], there are no words to describe how special this was to me. YOU’RE A LEGEND.”

The proud mom also documented the moment with a video of her daughter walking down the catwalk.

“@KaiaGerber opening @ChanelOfficial! 💗,” she wrote.

The budding model is currently signed with IMG models and have been featured in Vogue and Teen Vogue and walked in designer shows including Burberry, Alexander Wang, Coach, Prada and Marc Jacobs.