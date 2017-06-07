Cindy Crawford’s husband gave George and Amal Clooney a hilarious gift to welcome the twins

Rande Gerber to the rescue!

To celebrate the arrival of Ella and Alexander Clooney, George Clooney’s business partner, Rande Gerber came to his aide with one LOL-worthy gift.

“Special delivery. #HouseOfFriends,” Gerber posted on the official Instagram account for their tequila company, Casamigo Tequila. In the hilarious video, Gerber is seen pushing a dolly and is stocked with two cases of tequila and two cases of diapers.

Special delivery. #HouseOfFriends A post shared by Casamigos Tequila (@casamigos) on Jun 6, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

RELATED: The audience and judges were moved to tears when this inspiring deaf singer took the stage on “AGT”





Clooney previously joked in interviews that he wanted to name the twins after his company, but lucky for them, their mother nipped that idea in the bud!

“My wife says I can’t name them Casa and Amigos. That’s the one thing I’m not allowed to do,” he said.

On June 6, the couple announced the birth of the twins with a sweet statement to fans.

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine,” a rep for the actor said in a statement. “George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”