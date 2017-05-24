“Clerks” fans are in mourning over the shocking death of one of the most beloved cast members

Rest in peace, Lisa Spoonauer.

According to PEOPLE, the actress best known for her role as Caitlin Bree in “Clerks” has passed away at the age of 44. She reportedly died in her home town in New Jersey, according to her obituary. Following her short lived acting career, Spoonauer became a restaurant manager and event planner.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Caron; her daughter, Mia Spoonauer; her stepson, Tyler Caron; her mother, Dolores Spoonauer; twin brothers Michael and Mark Spoonauer and their families; and her grandfather, Frank Figurelli.

“Clerks” writer and director Kevin Smith also took to social media to share his heartbreak over her death.

“Devastated to report that #LisaSpoonauer, who played Caitlin in #clerks, has passed away,” he wrote in the lengthy post. Smith explained that he first discovered Spoonauer at an acting class at Brookdale Community College.

“She didn’t sound like she was acting at all; she delivered scripted dialogue as if she was inventing her conversation in the moment, like people do in real life,” he wrote.

“As strong an actress as she was,” he continued, “Lisa was an even more excellent mother to her daughter Mia. Whenever we’d Facebook later in life, she’d gush about her baby girl proudly. My heart goes out to Tom, Mia and Lisa’s family. Thank you for dreaming my dream with me. You changed my life, Lisa.”

Her “Clerks” co-star Brian O’Halloran posted a heartbreaking tribute to the late actress on Facebook.

I’m truly gutted by this news. I’ve learned that on Saturday Lisa Spoonauer passed away. My deepest condolences and prayers to her husband Tom and his family. She always had a wicked sense of humor and smile. I was blessed to have been part of an incredible life changing adventure with her. To this day it is a part of my life. Not a day goes by that she was mentioned or remembered in some fashion. She will live on in my heart and in the hearts of millions. Always in my heart. Rest in Peace Lisa.

#RIPLisaSpoonauer

Other co-stars Marilyn Ghigliotti and Scott Schiaffo also took the time to publicly mourn her on social media.

“Words can not even begin to express how heartbroken I am to hear that Lisa Spoonauer passed away on Saturday,” Ghigliotti wrote. “My sincerest and deepest condolences to her husband Tom, her dearest daughter Mia and the rest of the family.”

Schiaffo added, “I was fortunate that Lisa had become an incredibly sweet and endeared Facebook friend these last few years. Always very upbeat, complimentary and so down to earth. She was an awesome mom and an amazing spirit throughout her battle.”