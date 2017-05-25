“Clerks” fans have more answers surrounding the sudden death of actress Lisa Spoonauer

Lisa Spoonauer was battling several chronic illnesses at the time of her death.

According to TMZ, the illnesses she battled have not been disclosed at this time but they were described as “degenerative.” Close family members were aware of her condition but never expected her to pass away so suddenly.

The actress reportedly died in her home despite years of hospitalizations. She was 44 years old.

“Clerks” writer and director Kevin Smith shared his condolences to Spoonauer’s family on social media following news of her death.





“Devastated to report that #LisaSpoonauer, who played Caitlin in #clerks, has passed away,” he wrote on Instagram. “My heart goes out to Tom, Mia and Lisa’s family. Thank you for dreaming my dream with me. You changed my life, Lisa.”