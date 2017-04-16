Comedian reveals the faith-based advice that Charlie Murphy gave him that he still carries with him

In a recent interview, former “Saturday Night Live” comedian Jay Pharoah opened up about the death of his peer, Charlie Murphy. Murphy died earlier this week from leukemia and left behind countless fans and well-wishers. Murphy was the older brother of actor Eddie Murphy and was a popular comedian and actor in his own right.

In a chat with HOT 97, Pharoah shared some advice that Murphy gave him when Pharoah was a young man.

“He said, ‘Don’t be afraid to try shit, and always bring God with you onstage,’” Pharoah said.

“He said, ‘Without you wouldn’t be here, and when you get onstage, carry him with you, because you can’t do the performance without God.’”

h/t Splitsider