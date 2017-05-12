Congratulations are in order for this gorgeous big-screen actress who just got engaged!

“Captain America: Civil War” actress Emily VanCamp announced her engagement on Instagram today. According to USA Today, the former “Revenge” actress is marrying her former series co-star Josh Bowman.

❤️ A post shared by Emily VanCamp (@emilyvancamp) on May 11, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

The actors, whose characters married in the third season of the hit ABC show, have been very coy about their relationship, according to a 2014 interview with Elle Canada. Fans of the show will recall that their on-screen marriage didn’t exactly have a happy ending since VanCamp’s character was seeking revenge on her TV beau’s family. But in real life, it seems that there is no bad blood between these two love birds.





“Josh and I keep it all very separate,” VanCamp said. “I barely talk about him in interviews, to be honest.”