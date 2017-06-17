Coroner releases a new report on Carrie Fisher’s cause of death, and things were worse than we thought

A coroner released a statement on Friday explaining that Carrie Fisher died from much more than a heart attack.

According to the report on her cause of death, the late actress apparently died of sleep apnea and a combination of “other factors,” but it was unclear what conclusively led to the tragedy. Heart disease and drug use were listed as “other factors,” and Fisher had taken multiple drugs prior to her passing.

Fisher reportedly had a build up of fat in her arteries, but marked the factor as “significance not ascertained.” In other words, medical officials could not determine if the drugs she had taken contributed to that or triggered her heart attack.

The actress passed away in December after going into cardiac arrest on an airplane. Her original death certificate was released in January and listed her cause of death as “cardiac arrest/deferred.” Her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, died the next day.