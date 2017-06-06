“Cosby Show” kid Keshia Knight Pulliam speaks out after attending the first day of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial

Keshia Knight Pulliam is showing her support for TV dad Bill Cosby.

According to Page Six, the former “Cosby Show” actress said that she stood by Cosby’s side on his first day of the sexual assault trial in a Norristown, Pa., courtroom because “ultimately, it’s about standing by your truth.”

“I want to be the person that I would like to have if the tables were turned,” said Knight Pulliam after court adjured for the day. “Right now it’s the jury’s job and the jury’s decision to determine guilt or innocence. It’s not mine or anyone else’s.”





Knight Pulliam has not yet said publicly whether she believes Cosby is guilty of drugging and molesting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004.

“I don’t condone sexual assault in any way, shape or form, but at the end of the day, our court system is set up […] you’re innocent until proven guilty,” she said. “The job now is for the two sides to prove their cases, and I accept whatever verdict is handed down.”

Following day 1 of the trial, Cosby tweeted his thanks to Knight Pulliam.

“Thank you to Cliff and Claire’s 4 year old daughter (Rudy) and the Brilliant Spelman Alumnus # TheCosbyShow # KeshiaKnightPulliam,” he wrote.