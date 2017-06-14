“Cosby Show” star Keshia Knight Pulliam shares details from inside the courtroom of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial

Keshia Knight Pulliam is continuing to support her TV dad Bill Cosby.

Pulliam, who played Rudy Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” appeared on “TODAY” on Wednesday and filled fans in on what really went on during the high profile sexual assault trial last week.

“It was important for me to be there, because at the end of the day, I truly believe you’re innocent until proven guilty, and that’s just not the man that I ever experienced,” she said. “I just thought about it like how would I want to be treated if, God forbid, I was in that situation. And the true test of family, of friendship, of loyalty comes. It’s easy to be there when things are good, when business is good, when money is good, when all of these things, but I wanted to do what I would have wanted to receive.”





Pulliam explained that she will accept the verdict that the jury decides on but has not said whether or not she believes he is guilty or innocent. She would not say whether a guilty verdict will change her mind of Cosby.

“I’m going to have to cross that bridge when I come to it,” she said. “I’ll be disappointed, however it won’t change the love, because when you have people falter, people make mistakes, but in no way does that condone sexual assault.”

She added, “Nothing that I take lightly or that I condone in any way, shape or form, but he’s still a person. He’s still a father, a husband, a parent, someone’s son.”

Cosby has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in January 2004. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and insists that the sex was consensual. Constand, who is gay, maintains that the sexual conduct was not consensual. Cosby has also denied allegations from more than 60 women.

Pulliam shared an update on Cosby’s demeanor since starting the trial last week.

“In my interactions with him, he’s in good spirits. He’s been upbeat,” she said. “Knowing Mr. Cosby is to know he’s a comedian. There’s always a sense of laughter, and I’m grateful to see that his spirit hasn’t been broken as a result of this process, because it’s arduous. There’s nothing happy, there’s nothing good about it for either side.”

(H/T PEOPLE)