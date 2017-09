By Brittney Donovan , ActionNewsJax.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One couple didn’t let Hurricane Irma stop their wedding plans.

Jennifer Johansen and Paulo Castro got married in downtown Jacksonville on Saturday — as bands of strong wind and rain battered Jacksonville ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The couple invited WJAX to their ceremony.

Their first kiss as husband and wife was broadcast live.