Cowboy Bonner Bolton shares some of his sweet grandpa’s best advice ahead of the “DWTS” double elimination

Grandpa gives the best advice!

Ahead of the “Dancing with the Stars” double elimination on Monday night, professional bull rider Bonner Bolton took to Instagram to share an adorable video in honor of his loving grandpa.

“My dear Grandpa, I love you so much! Thank you for your wise words and for all that you’ve ever shown me for the wisdom you have given to me worth more diamonds or gold…” Bolton wrote.

“I love you so much you mean the world to me you taught me a lot about what I know how to be a cowboy how to bear down when the times are tough, you have set the example for me to never give up to be brave against all and odds and go after my dreams ⚡️,” he added.

In the video, his grandfather is reading “If,” a poem by Rudyard Kipling.

Bolton is going to remember these words from his wise grandpa as he heads into Monday night’s competition. He and his partner, pro Sharna Burgess, are set to hit the stage again, and you know it’s going to be hot!