Critics went after Madonna when she posted this photo of her 4-year-old daughter on Instagram

“It takes a village to raise a child,” or so they say.

Madonna learned that the hard way when critics slammed her after she posted a photo of one of her 4-old-twins posing with a pillow that read, “fuck cocaine.”

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on May 22, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

Madge didn’t acknowledge the pillow in her caption and simply wrote, “I couldn’t agree more…..” Shortly after she posted it, the comments section blew up, with several followers voicing their parenting opinions to the singer.

“Not a very appropriate thing to show an impressionable child,” one commenter wrote.





“Don’t have that language in front of children, it really isn’t nice” another follower added.

Some fans were quick to come to her defense and went after the attackers.

“Get a life haters……The baby doesnt know what it says….BUT THE MESSAGE IS SURE CLEAR!!” one Madonna fan wrote.

Madonna adopted the twin girls, Stelle and Estere, in February after a trip to Malawi. She is also the mother to Lourdes, 20, Rocco, 16, David, 11, and Mercy, 11.