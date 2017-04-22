Cuba Gooding, Jr. reflects on his father’s passing this week

70s music star Cuba Gooding, Sr. passed away this week after being found in his car.

His son, Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding Jr. was in Toronto on the set of his new movie “Life in a Year.”

Gooding shared a photo to Instagram honoring his late father.

Eternal… A post shared by Cuba Gooding Jr (@cubagoodingjr) on Apr 20, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

“I remember, one of my earliest memories … he would perform at Disneyland, and after his performances, they would close it off to the general public and all the performers’ kids would go on the rides as many times as they’d want,” Gooding said in an interview on “Inside the Actors Studio” earlier this year. “He would pull me up on stage with him and make me finish the song because I’d seen him perform all the time. It was a lot of feeling like, ‘I come from royalty.’”



