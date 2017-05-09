“Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller has learned her fate in her bankruptcy fraud case

Abby Lee Miller will serve prison time.

The “Dance Moms” star will reportedly serve a sentence of one year and one day in a federal prison followed by a 2-year probation after her release according to PEOPLE.

In 2015, Miller was charged with attempting to hide $775,000 of income accrued from her Lifetime television series, “Dance Moms” and the spin-off “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition” during her Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings. The money was allegedly hidden in secret accounts in 2012 and 2013.

She has also been accused of concealing $120,000 worth of Australian dollars in bags and having friends sneak them in their luggage in August 2014, a violation of the law mandating people report more than $10,000 of foreign currency into the U.S..





In her 2010 bankruptcy filing, she reportedly admitted to having $400,000 worth of unpaid taxes.

Recently, Miller owned up to her mistakes in an interview with PEOPLE.

“I made mistakes. I trusted people. But ultimately I have to take responsibility for those mistakes. I have to take the blame. I have to take the punishment,” she said.

She also opened up about her fears of going to prison.

“I’m afraid of being physically abused or raped. I have to stay busy. If I thought about it every day, I’d just sit around and cry,” Miller said.