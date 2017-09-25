“Dancing with the Stars” already has its first injury of the season

Drew Scott is the first contestant from this season of “Dancing with the Stars” to suffer an injury on set.

During rehearsals for this week’s rumba for Latin night, Scott obtained the injury in a clip obtained by E! News.

“[Expletive]. It felt like a knot popped in my hamstring,” he said in the clip. “Oh man. It felt like a snap, kind of.”

According to E!, the “Property Brothers” star may have to sit this Monday’s performance out so he can make a comeback for Tuesday’s Latin Night.

“Right now, I can’t bend my leg or put weight on it,” he said in the video, which was recorded on Sunday. “So I don’t know what we’re going to do for tomorrow. So annoying!”

Ahead of the season premiere, Scott’s twin brother, Jonathan Scott, joked that the two might pull a “Parent Trap” on the judges and see if they notice. Fans might be disappointed to hear that Jonathan won’t be filling in for him this week.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.