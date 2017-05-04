Danielle “Cash me ousside” Bregoli is threatening to sue this major retailer for stealing her catchphrase

Danielle Bregoli is reportedly considering going after Walmart for ripping off her famous catchphrase and printing it on their merchandise without her permission and without paying her a percentage of the sales.

The 14-year-old, who was made famous after appearing on “The Dr. Phil Show” and telling the audience to “cash me outside, how bow dat,” has hired a legal team, which has sent a letter to the retailer demanding that it remove all 15 articles of clothing, including shirts, hoodies and tank tops, from its online store within the next 5 days. If they fail to meet her demands, Bregoli is prepared to slap them with a lawsuit.





Additionally, her lawyers want to know how much money Walmart has already made from the apparel, so that they can presumably ask for a cut of the profits. However, a representative from the store told TMZ that they have yet to see the letter from Bregoli’s lawyers, but they’re taking her threat seriously and plan to look into it.