Danielle “Cash Me Ousside” Bregoli reportedly ran into some trouble with the law

TMZ reports that Danielle Bregoli, the 14-year-old who made headlines after her appearance on “The Dr. Phil Show,” has been issued a citation for marijuana possession.

The “Cash Me Ousside” girl was allegedly hanging out at a friend’s house on Wednesday when her friend pulled out the substance. Bregoli reportedly claims that she did not indulge, but police officers drove by and saw what they were up to. The officers then asked both girls if they were both smoking the marijuana, and Bregoli declined to rat her friend out, so they were both given citations.





This is not the first time Bregoli has found herself in a bit of trouble. The teen is set to appear in court later this month on several battery charges, theft and filing a false police report. According to the Palm Beach Post, the charges mostly include alleged acts committed against her mother. She was also caught on camera engaging in a public brawl back in February, but she had fled the scene by the time police arrived.

