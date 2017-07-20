Danielle “Cash Me Outside” Bregoli’s father is sick of his child support funding her “downward spiral”

“Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli rose to fame quickly and has been so successful that her estranged father no longer wants to have to support her financially.

According to TMZ, Ira Peskowitz filed documents with a Florida court arguing that he should no longer have to pay child support for his daughter. He reportedly states that the 14-year-old celebrity should be able to provide for herself now and that he shouldn’t have to fork over $1,100 a month for her.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and “Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli are apparently friends now





Peskowitz’s files allegedly go on to criticize the mother of his child, Barbara Bregoli, and to accuse her of “exploiting the minor child as a ‘celebrity’ for the child’s bad behavior.” He believes that his daughter’s newfound fame and her bad girl persona are “fueling a downward spiral of dangerously inappropriate, antisocial and possibly criminal behavior.”

Since her February appearance on “Dr. Phil” launched her stardom, Bregoli has reportedly earned a decent chunk of change to her name. Early on, her father indicated that he wanted to play a larger role in her life, but Bregoli quickly shot down his hopes.

“I never heard from my father until I got famous,” she said. “Believe what y’all want, but it’s all bullshit, and I’m doing great. He just wants money.”

RELATED: “Cash me ousside” teen Danielle Bregoli pleads guilty to numerous charges, could see hard time