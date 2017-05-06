Dannielynn Birkhead, daughter of late Anna Nicole Smith, and her father continue their Kentucky Derby tradition

It’s the one public event Dannielynn Birkhead attends every year: the Kentucky Derby! The daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith and her father Larry Birkhead continued their father-daughter tradition Saturday by stealing the show at the derby.

The duo posed on the red carpet, with Dannielynn wearing a white and pink floral dress with a matching hat and sandals. Meanwhile, her father donned an eggshell suit with pink highlights that complement Dannielynn’s look. The pair attends the big event each year and often wears matching outfits.

“She’s my good luck charm,” Larry Birkhead told E! News in 2015. “She picks all the winners.”

After Smith tragically passed away at age 39 in 2007 from an accidental prescription drug overdose when Dannielynn was just 8 months old, Dannielynn’s father moved her to Kentucky to get away from the spotlight. She is the late model’s only surviving child, as Smith’s son Daniel, 20, died from the same type of overdose just three days after Dannielynn was born.

In 2016, Larry Birkhead explained his decision to move her to Kentucky, saying, “I do that on purpose because it takes away the chase, it takes away the curiosity, it takes away the false stories.”

This past February marked the 10th anniversary of Smith’s passing.

