Dannielynn Birkhead is all grown up and flourishing 10 years after Anna Nicole Smith’s tragic death

It’s been 10 years since Anna Nicole Smith passed away, and the daughter she left behind has really grown up.

Smith gave birth to Anna Nicole Smith in September 2006 before sadly passing away on Feb. 8, 2007. Dannielynn was just five months old when she lost her mother.

In the months following, Dannielynn’s birth, things were difficult for Smith. Her partner at the time, Howard K. Stern, insisted he was the father and battled Smith’s former lover, Larry Birkhead, over the child. A paternity test was ordered for the child and two months after Smith’s death, it was determined that Birkhead was Dannielynn’s biological father.





Birkhead moved his child far from the bright lights in Hollywood to live a quiet and somewhat normal life in Kentucky. In the years since, Dannielynn has learned some things about her mother’s fame and even followed in her mother’s footsteps with her modeling debut for Guess in 2013.

RELATED: Life isn’t easy for the daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith, but dad makes it much better

“She knows that her mom was famous and people want to know about her,” Birkhead told Steve Harvey in July 2016. “It’s different for my daughter because it’s nothing for her to pass and see a story in the checkout stands on the cover of the magazines of her mom, herself or us. And it’s a little different than your normal situation, but I make it as normal as I can.”

Birkhead has said that he keeps photos of Smith around his home so that his daughter never forgets her. Photos of her half-brother, Daniel, who died in 2006, are also in the home.

In a recent interview, Birkhead revealed that his daughter saw a video where she was featured as one of the richest kids in America.

“Then she wanted to go to the mall,” he laughed as he recalled the moment. “And I’m like, ‘No, it’s not that. Trust me, it’s not that.’”

At one point, it was rumored that Dannielynn could inherit some of J. Howard Marshall’s fortune, but lawyers for Smith were denied the final request to obtain the money from his estate in 2014.

Despite the rumors and fame surrounding Smith’s life and tragic death, Birkhead is proud of his daughter.

“Danielynn is such a great kid, and I think her mom would be proud, because how could you not be?” Birkhead said.