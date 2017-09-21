Darci Lynne Farmer has “no words” for how it feels to win “America’s Got Talent”

Darci Lynne Farmer — the 12-year-old singing ventriloquist who was crowned champion of 2017’s “America’s Got Talent” season — has told Entertainment Tonight that she has “no words” to describe how she feels after her victory.

“It just means so much to me that America voted for me, and I get to see all my friends and family supporting me and crying with me,” she said. “It just made me feel so overcome with joy and tears, lots of tears.”

RELATED: A comedian wowed the “America’s Got Talent” judges with his joke about a naked vagrant





Farmer — who brought her puppet, Petunia, back on Wednesday for a performance of “Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better)” with fellow ventriloquist Terry Fator, who won season 2 of “America’s Got Talent,” also talked about her rival, 10-year-old singer Angelica Hale, who placed second.

“I’m so overcome with joy that she was with me in the top two,” Farmer said. “It was really, really hard for her to not get a happy ending and win, but she’s so happy for me, and it makes me feel good that she’s supporting me.”