David Bowie’s daughter is all grown up as mom Iman shares a rare photo of her with fans

Iman and David Bowie’s daughter Lexi turned 17 this week, and she’s grown up to be such a gorgeous young woman!

On Thursday, the proud mom posted a very rare picture of the teenager on Instagram to wish her a happy birthday.

“The Queen of my heart Lexi Jones at 17 years old!” she captioned the picture of Lexi, who is sporting a white halter top and gold nose ring as her red curly hair frames her face.

The Queen of my heart Lexi Jones at 17 years old! #selfportrait #LexiLove A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Aug 17, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

Iman and Bowie met in 1990 and got married in Tuscany two years later. In 2000, they welcomed Lexi into the world. Sadly, the singer died at the age of 69 in 2016 after a battle with cancer.





RELATED: Iman pays tribute to David Bowie on the day they would have celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary

While Iman and Lexi have largely stayed out of the public eye since Bowie’s death, the model still takes to Instagram to share updates on her life with fans and to post tributes to her late husband. In June, she honored Bowie on what would have been their 25th wedding anniversary by sharing a black and white photograph of them kissing under an umbrella.

June 6th #BowieForever A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Jun 6, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

RELATED: Iman shared a stunning and rare photo of the daughter she shared with late husband David Bowie