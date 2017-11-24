Days after “The Partridge Family’s” David Cassidy passed away from organ failure, his daughter Katie vowed to make the most out of time with her loved ones as she revealed her late father’s last words.





“Words cant express the solace our family’s received from all the love & support during this trying time,” the actress tweeted on Saturday. “My father’s last words were ‘So much wasted time.’ This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute….thank you.”

The 30-year-old actress had a complicated relationship with her father for most of her life, having been raised by her mother and model Sherry Williams and her stepfather Richard Benedon.

“Because I didn’t raise her, I didn’t have to parent her,” David told PEOPLE in 2009. “I’m always here and totally nonjudgmental. To be able to go to someone I’m genetically linked to, tell them anything and know that they’re not going to judge me — it’s unbelievable.”

“It’s nice when your dad can be your friend,” Katie echoed her father’s words at the time.

However, the pair drifted apart over the years, and were no longer on speaking terms as of February of this year.

“I wasn’t her father. I was her biological father but I didn’t raise her. She has a completely different life,” David explained. “[But] I’m proud of her. She’s very talented. It’s hard for me to even accept how old she is now.”

The star was hospitalized last weekend for liver and kidney failure. Following his tragic death on Tuesday, his family announced that sad news and thanked fans for their support via a touching statement:

On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy. David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.

Cassidy is survived by his daughter Katie Cassidy; son Beau Cassidy; brothers Shaun, Patrick and Ryan; stepmother Shirley Jones; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

