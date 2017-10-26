DC Films adds “Deathstroke” to list of slated movies — and fans don’t know how to feel

The DC Extended Universe’s roster of films seems to grow every month. With a new announcement about a “Deathstroke” film based on the masked assassin, fans of the comics are divided.
Last year, DC Film’s current Batman, Ben Affleck, sent fans into a speculative frenzy when he teased the character’s appearance as the antagonist in the upcoming “Justice League” movie.
“He’s a great villain because — I just had an instinctive feeling that he would match up with him well. You know, I’m a big admirer of that character as well, especially in the New 52 the way that they did Deathstroke, and I thought that it could work,” Affleck shared with Collider back when he was attached as director of “The Batman.”
Even so, the latest slew of rebooted DC superheroes and villains have been meet with contention and some fans are not looking forward to watching a lesser known character when DC hasn’t seemingly cemented its current roster.
Others look forward to the villain film, especially with Joe Manganiello and Gareth Evans attached to star and direct, respectively.
A standalone “Deathstroke” film is a long way off, but until it comes out, impatient fans can catch DC’s iteration of the comic villain on the small screen. Deathstroke — aka Slade Wilson — is played by Manu Bennett on CW’s Green Arrow adaptation, “Arrow.”
