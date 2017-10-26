DC Films adds “Deathstroke” to list of slated movies — and fans don’t know how to feel

The DC Extended Universe’s roster of films seems to grow every month. With a new announcement about a “Deathstroke” film based on the masked assassin, fans of the comics are divided.

Last year, DC Film’s current Batman, Ben Affleck, sent fans into a speculative frenzy when he teased the character’s appearance as the antagonist in the upcoming “Justice League” movie.

“He’s a great villain because — I just had an instinctive feeling that he would match up with him well. You know, I’m a big admirer of that character as well, especially in the New 52 the way that they did Deathstroke, and I thought that it could work,” Affleck shared with Collider back when he was attached as director of “The Batman.”





Even so, the latest slew of rebooted DC superheroes and villains have been meet with contention and some fans are not looking forward to watching a lesser known character when DC hasn’t seemingly cemented its current roster.

#Deathstroke movie being made but @wbpictures still hasnt even gotten Batman or superman right…….AND Justice League aint even out yet pic.twitter.com/qxw5kglysI — Clamm Chowda (@ChowdaClamm) October 25, 2017

"Gee should we make another Superman film… No… People would rather Deathstroke" — Ray Devlin (@DEVLIN712) October 25, 2017

So, now there’s a #Deathstroke film in the works? Lmao. That’s the 528th movie in #DCFilms development, right? This is ridiculous now. — ━ ᴄʟᴇᴠᴇʀ ᴄʟᴏᴠᴇʀ ☘️ (@BotanicalToxins) October 25, 2017

Others look forward to the villain film, especially with Joe Manganiello and Gareth Evans attached to star and direct, respectively.

I mean, you really can’t do much better than #Deathstroke + Evans + Manganiello. That’s some #AllIn shit right there. — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) October 25, 2017

#Deathstroke scoop is hands down is going to be my personal top 3 all time. Been a huge fan of Slade since he had his solo book in the 90s. — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) October 25, 2017

The only thing that could make me happier about the Deathstroke film is if Viola Davis joins the cast as Waller. — Hocus Pocus Hoe (@BlckBolex) October 25, 2017

A Gareth Evans directed Batman vs Deathstroke scene is something I need in my life. — ᴀᴅᴀᴍ ɪs ᴀʟʟ ɪɴ (@AdamofApokolips) October 25, 2017

A DEATHSTROKE movie like John Wick 2 but instead of Laurence Fishburne its Lex Luthor — Chandler 2049 (@CinematicEX) October 25, 2017

A standalone “Deathstroke” film is a long way off, but until it comes out, impatient fans can catch DC’s iteration of the comic villain on the small screen. Deathstroke — aka Slade Wilson — is played by Manu Bennett on CW’s Green Arrow adaptation, “Arrow.”

(H/T Twitter)