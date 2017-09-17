Demi Lovato dodges speculation surrounding her sexuality

Singer Demi Lovato is refusing to answer questions about her relationships and sexuality. “I love who I love,” Lovato, 25, told Pride Source in a recently published interview.

When asked if she’d like to discuss her sexuality, Lovato politely responded, “Thank you for the opportunity, but I think I’m gonna pass.”

When asked why she was declining to speak openly about her sexuality the former Disney Channel star replied, “I just feel like everyone’s always looking for a headline, and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is.”





Gossip about her love-life began to appear on social media when Lovato was seen holding hands with L.A.-based deejay Lauren Abedini during a recent trip to Disneyland.