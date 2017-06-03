Demi Lovato is not buying Kathy Griffin’s tearful apology for her beheaded Trump photo

Although she didn’t specifically state her name, Demi Lovato sure seemed to be throwing some shade at Kathy Griffin on Friday following Griffin’s press conference, during which she alternated between sobbing and insulting the president.

“I find it funny when bullies play the victims,” Lovato tweeted after the conference. “Oops. I spilled my tea.”

I find it funny when bullies play the victims. 🤔 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 2, 2017

Oops. I spilled my tea. ☕️ — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 2, 2017

After President Trump called Griffin’s bloody photoshoot “sick,” the comedian attempted to apologize for her actions but ended up accusing the president of “bullying” and trying to “ruin” her “life forever.” She also claimed, “What is happening to me has never happened in the history of this great country,” as though the outrage at her poor taste was random and unwarranted.





Lovato clearly wasn’t having the bizarre non-apology and took the time to subtweet the comedian. Or perhaps her tweets were simply revenge disses, considering Griffin once put the singer on blast via social media in 2014. When asked what celebrity she thought was the “biggest douche,” Griffin pointed to Lovato.

Probably Debbie Lovato Plus she should calm the f down bout Lady Gaga gettin barfed onRT @SamRedgrove: biggest douche celebrity you've met? — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 25, 2014

