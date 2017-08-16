Denmark’s Prince Vincent had one royal meltdown as he headed off for the first day of school

No kid is immune from the end-of-the-summer blues. Not even royal kids!

On Tuesday, Denmark’s 6-year-old royal twins, Prince Vincent and sister Princess Josephine posed for photos with their parents Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary as they headed off for the first day of school at Tranegård School in Hellerup, Denmark.

The twins were coordinating in blue ensembles and Josephine matched her outfit with a cute little red bow. Josephine seemed excited for the big day as she happily held her dad’s hand while her brother was brought to tears in the photos.





RELATED: Anna Faris gave a fan heartfelt relationship advice in the wake of her split from husband Chris Pratt

D.K.H. Prins Vincent og Prinsesse Josephine havde i dag første skoledag på Tranegårdskolen i Hellerup. Inden afgang stillede Kronprinsparret og Prinsen og Prinsessen op til fotografering på Amalienborg. 📸 Scanpix © A post shared by DET DANSKE KONGEHUS (@detdanskekongehus) on Aug 15, 2017 at 2:16am PDT

When Vincent started the waterworks, Crown Princess Mary jumped into action and comforted her son with a hug and a pep talk. Mom saves the day again! The reassurance helped because soon after, Vincent was all smiles posing with his family.

D.K.H. Prins Vincent og Prinsesse Josephine på deres første skoledag. 📸 H.K.H. Kronprinsessen © A post shared by DET DANSKE KONGEHUS (@detdanskekongehus) on Aug 15, 2017 at 5:46am PDT

Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine have two older siblings, Prince Christian, 11, and Princess Isabella, 10.

(H/T PEOPLE)