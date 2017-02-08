Despite denying the rumors, new reports claim that Madonna has adopted two more children from Malawi

It looks like Madonna has opened her home and heart to two more children.

According to PEOPLE, Malawi’s judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula confirmed the adoption of 4-year-old twin sisters from the country.

Mvula claims Madonna and her attorney appeared in court on Tuesday with the girls’ uncle and father, who witnessed the adoption.

“Their mother died a week after she delivered the babies” in 2012, according to Mvula. “After their mother died, the children were looked after by their grandmother, who could not fully provide for them, so they were taken into an orphanage.”





Madonna reportedly “exuded happiness” during the official adoption proceedings. “She smiled while she was making her way out of the courtroom, and then she drove away” with the girls, Mvula claims.

The twins will join Madonna’s other children, Lourdes Leon, 20, Rocco Ritchie, 16, David Banda, 11, and Mercy James, 11. She previously adopted David and Mercy from Malawi.

She has also spent the last decade working with her charity, Raising Malawi, to fight poverty in the country.

“Madonna has been very close to Malawi,” Mvula said to PEOPLE. “She has been involved in so many projects and is currently helping to expand the children’s ward at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital. So Madonna has been coming to Malawi frequently. So it is not unusual to people in Malawi at all. They know Madonna very well in terms of the high-profile work she has done for the community.”

Just weeks ago, the “Material Girl” shot down rumors that she was applying to adopt more children.

“I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi and then heading home,” Madonna previously said in a statement. “The rumors of an adoption process are untrue.”