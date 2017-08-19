Despite filing for separation, Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau’s controversial marriage may not be over

Although they filed for separation three months ago, Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau might not be completely ready to call it quits.

A source close to the controversial couple, who first got together when Letourneau was then 12-year-old Fualaau’s 34-year-old teacher, told PEOPLE that their relationship is far from over.

“This couple loves each other,” the source said. “They have two children together. They still get along. This isn’t over. It may be different than what you think.”

Letourneau and Fualaau made headlines during the 1990s when the former elementary school teacher and the sixth-grade student began a relationship. Letourneau served a short stint in prison for child rape before getting right back together with the still underage Fualaau when she got out. The couple was busted having sex in her car, and she was sent back to the slammer for another seven years.

Letourneau became pregnant with Fualaau’s child before he was even 15-years-old. After finishing her second prison sentence, they married in 2005 and went on to have another daughter together. The couple has since lived and raised their children in Washington state.

In May, they filed for legal separation. However, Letourneau has since filed a petition to have her husband’s separation case dismissed, sparking rumors that their relationship is anything but over.

