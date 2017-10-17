Despite her best efforts, things on “Megyn Kelly TODAY” really aren’t going well

“Megyn Kelly TODAY” is stuck in one big ratings slump.

According to Page Six, viewership on Kelly’s new show is at an all-time low with ratings points slipping from .77 on Monday to .54 on Tuesday of last week, despite inviting Harvey Weinstein accuser Lauren Sivan to be on the show.

“It’s a possible all-time low for ‘Today.’ It may even be lower than her [Fox] cable show. [NBC News president] Noah [Oppenheim] and [NBC News and MSNBC chairman] Andy [Lack] are in big trouble,” a source told the gossip site.





Another insider added, “That’s a big drop. They have to turn this around.”

Kelly’s recent appearance on MSNBC this week is also “not a good sign.”

“It’s unthinkable. You don’t see Matt [Lauer] or Savannah [Guthrie] on MSNBC … It’s not a good sign,” a source dished.

The slump is also reportedly affecting NBC’s other hit series, “Kathie Lee & Hoda.” Kelly’s hour is down 32 percent from last year and “Kathie Lee & Hoda” fell 26 percent, insiders are reportedly blaming the lack of viewership on Kelly’s “weak lead-in.”

Last week, an insider contradicted the ratings slump saying, “Megyn’s having a strong week. Her numbers are up double-digits versus last week,” and “NBC News anchors appear frequently on MSNBC.”