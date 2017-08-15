Despite the rumors of a reconciliation, it looks like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce is back on

Brangelina really is soon-to-be no more.

Recent reports claimed that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were putting a halt on their divorce proceedings, but TMZ has debunked those rumors.

According to the tabloid site, Jolie and Pitt are not considering a reconciliation and the divorce is looming. The former couple is reportedly still trying to hash out a custody arrangement and divvy up their property assets, meaning a divorce is definitely happening.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds speaks out about the stuntwoman who was killed on the set of “Deadpool 2”





Sources claim that any changes of the two getting back together went out the window when Jolie made abuse allegations against Pitt and claimed he was abusive to their children. An investigation early into their separation found that Pitt had not abused their eldest son, Maddox, on a flight from Paris.

Pitt has been vocal about his desire to maintain a relationship with his children.

“Kids are everything,” he said in May in an interview. “Kids are your life. They’re taking all the focus, as they should anyway.”

“I’ve got no secrets. I’ve got nothing to hide,” Pitt continued. “We’re human and I find the human condition very interesting. If we’re not talking about it, then we’re not getting better.”