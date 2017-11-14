No way around it: Wow!

“Dancing with the Stars” fans briefly panicked when three-time finalist Lindsey Arnold got hurt in rehearsals over the weekend.





RELATED: A “DWTS” pro suffered an injury in rehearsal that may put her on the sidelines

She’d planned to tango with singer and actor Jordan Fisher, her partner. They chose to dance to “Brother” by NEEDTOBREATHE, which Arnold said was inspired by Jordan Fisher as an “homage” to “the kind of brother Jordan is.”

Fisher says he hopes to be a role model for his two younger siblings, a sister and a brother.

But their whole routine came to a standstill during a rehearsal over the weekend. Arnold says she “literally stepped on a stair” when her leg “gave out” and “stopped working.” The semifinals, of course, were days away. While Arnold appeared with a knee brace, and even danced a bit more before tonight’s show, it wasn’t clear if she would be cleared to step onto the stage.

The injury was worrisome that Sharna Burgess was on the sidelines to step in if Lindsey couldn’t make it, according to PEOPLE. Sharna and her partner Derek Fisher were eliminated earlier in the season.

And that wasn’t the duo’s only injury — Jordan admitted after the dance that he’d gotten a broken fingernail in his eye earlier in the day! No word on whether Jordan had a backup.

And in the moment of truth, both of them stepped up, delivering a tango that earned a 28 from the judges.