Menu
eubanks Read this Next

"Southern Charm's" Cameran Eubanks welcomes her baby girl with her baby's first photos
Advertisement

No way around it: Wow!

“Dancing with the Stars” fans briefly panicked when three-time finalist Lindsey Arnold got hurt in rehearsals over the weekend.


RELATED: A “DWTS” pro suffered an injury in rehearsal that may put her on the sidelines

She’d planned to tango with singer and actor Jordan Fisher, her partner. They chose to dance to “Brother” by NEEDTOBREATHE, which Arnold said was inspired by Jordan Fisher as an “homage” to “the kind of brother Jordan is.”

Fisher says he hopes to be a role model for his two younger siblings, a sister and a brother.

But their whole routine came to a standstill during a rehearsal over the weekend. Arnold says she “literally stepped on a stair” when her leg “gave out” and “stopped working.” The semifinals, of course, were days away. While Arnold appeared with a knee brace, and even danced a bit more before tonight’s show, it wasn’t clear if she would be cleared to step onto the stage.

The injury was worrisome that Sharna Burgess was on the sidelines to step in if Lindsey couldn’t make it, according to PEOPLE. Sharna and her partner Derek Fisher were eliminated earlier in the season.

And that wasn’t the duo’s only injury — Jordan admitted after the dance that he’d gotten a broken fingernail in his eye earlier in the day! No word on whether Jordan had a backup.

And in the moment of truth, both of them stepped up, delivering a tango that earned a 28 from the judges.

Patrick McMahon About the author:
Patrick is a content editor for Rare.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

5-year-old genius makes “elephant toothpaste” in fun, kid-friendly experiment

5-year-old genius makes “elephant toothpaste” in fun, kid-friendly experiment

Houston mayor issues “zero tolerance” executive order on human trafficking in city contracts

Houston mayor issues “zero tolerance” executive order on human trafficking in city contracts

Airport travelers thought a bomb was about to explode, so a TSA agent risked his life

Airport travelers thought a bomb was about to explode, so a TSA agent risked his life

Tyson sweetens up Thanksgiving dinner with Big Mama’s hot and gooey candied yams

Tyson sweetens up Thanksgiving dinner with Big Mama’s hot and gooey candied yams

Duchess Kate and her baby bump join Queen Elizabeth II at a service to honor fallen soldiers

Duchess Kate and her baby bump join Queen Elizabeth II at a service to honor fallen soldiers

Stories You Might Like

“Southern Charm’s” Cameran Eubanks welcomes her baby girl with her baby’s first photos
Rare People

“Southern Charm’s” Cameran Eubanks welcomes her baby girl with her baby’s first photos

,
Joe Biden shared a heartbreaking memory of his son’s final moments
Rare People

Joe Biden shared a heartbreaking memory of his son’s final moments

,
Derek Hough gives an update on newlyweds Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich
Rare People

Derek Hough gives an update on newlyweds Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich

,
“Bachelorette” alum Emily Maynard needs your help naming her newborn baby boy
Rare People

“Bachelorette” alum Emily Maynard needs your help naming her newborn baby boy

,
Advertisement