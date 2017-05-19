Details emerge on how Chris Cornell reportedly took his own life

According to TMZ, Chris Cornell wedged a carabiner and an exercise band to take his life. Cornell was found in the bathroom of the MGM Grand Hotel in Detroit, Michigan after playing a sold out show with his band, Soundgarden.

“We’ve learned the Soundgarden frontman secured a red elastic exercise band attached to a carabiner to the top of his hotel bathroom door. A carabiner is a device commonly used by mountain climbers which they attach to a belt to keep them from falling. The device can withstand enormous weight,” TMZ reported on Friday.

RELATED: Chris Cornell’s family speaks out on his suicide and they want you to know that it may not be so cut and dry.





“Cornell jammed the door shut with the carabiner at the top of the frame. The carabiner was jammed so tight it left an indentation in the door frame.”

In a statement Friday, Cornell’s wife expressed her belief that medication Cornell was taking drove him to suicide. Vicky Cornell spoke with her husband shortly before he took his life, and reported that he may have taken too much of his Ativan anxiety medication.