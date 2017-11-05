Devastating news for Jimmy Fallon and “The Tonight Show” family

On Saturday evening a spokesperson for Jimmy Fallon’s family confirmed that the Fallons were mourning the loss of their matriarch. Gloria Fallon, Jimmy Fallon’s mother, died on Saturday.

“Jimmy Fallon’s mother, Gloria, died peacefully on Saturday,” a family spokesperson told PEOPLE. “Jimmy was at his mother’s bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time.”

RELATED: “Teen Mom” star shares message to Kylie Jenner about the harsh reality of young motherhood





News of Gloria Fallon’s death comes 24 hours after NBC canceled a taping of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” At the time, an unspecified family emergency was cited. On Saturday, Amir “Questlove” Thompson of the legendary Roots crew seemed to confirm Mrs. Fallon’s passing to TMZ.

“The Tonight Show” bandleader was signing autographs in Los Angeles when asked about the canceled taping.

“When you lose someone it’s always sad,” Questlove said.

Questlove was unclear as to when Fallon would return to the show.

Developing story…