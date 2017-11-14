Menu
Motown’s finest Diana Ross, now 73 years old, recently had herself a bit of a scare while discount shopping in Los Angeles, losing her trusty fanny pack.


Over the years, Ross has been seen spotted in public wearing a fanny pack, but whether it’s the one that was lost here we can’t say. The good news is that we learned some things about the iconic singer after she called attention to the incident on Twitter and social media did the rest.

While we and others are not sure when or why the fanny pack became so appealing to her, but Ross on Saturday thanked an “Angell” for turning in her lost waist accessory.

“Thank U to the Angell (sic) I lost my fanny pack in Marshalls in LA on Olympic & someone turned it in. What a blessing,” she tweeted.

Ross gave thanks in two more tweets, saying that she was “grateful” and promising to “pay [it] forward.”

That’s all well and good, and we’re happy she got her fanny pack back, but we need to talk about the real story here: Diana Ross is one of us, and she shops at Marshalls.

Ross may have a net worth of $250 million, but that won’t stop her from bargain hunting or wearing a fanny pack, as social media noticed.

People also couldn’t resist making puns on some of her songs.

If you don’t get that, maybe this will help:

Matt Naham About the author:
Matt Naham is the Weekend Editor  for Rare. Follow him on Twitter @matt_naham.
