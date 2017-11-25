Father of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” movie director Ron Howard and actor Clint Howard, Rance Howard, sadly passed away on Saturday at the age of 89, his son announced on Twitter.





“Clint & I have been blessed to be Rance Howard’s sons,” Ron Howard wrote in a heartbreaking statement. “Today he passed at 89. He stood especially tall 4 his ability to balance ambition w/great personal integrity. A depression-era farm boy, his passion for acting changed the course of our family history. We love & miss U Dad.”

During his six-decade Hollywood career, Rance Howard appeared in films like “Frontier Woman,” “An Eye for an Eye,” “Chinatown,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “A Beautiful Mind” and “Nebraska.” He also made appearances in a number of his son’s films, including “Grand Theft Auto,” “Splash,” “Cocoon,” “Parenthood” and “Apollo 13.” His television credits include “Seinfeld,” “Diagnosis Murder,” “Dallas,” “Murder, She Wrote,” “Married with Children,” “Babylon 5” and “Happy Days,” among others.

Earlier this month, his son Ron represented him at the “Jurassic World” premiere, saying, “He has an undying love of the process, which has made him appreciate every day on a film or television set. And he’s never lost the youthful excitement for being a part of a process that tells a story that reaches audiences in different ways and reflects the work of a team of collaborators that share that excitement and that always rubbed off on me, that joy of being lucky enough to be among the storytellers.”

Howard’s late wife Judy passed away in January of this year. In addition to his sons, he’s survived by granddaughters Bryce Dallas Howard and Paige Howard.

