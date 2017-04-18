Disney Night wasn’t so magical for this eliminated dancing duo on “Dancing with the Stars”

Goodbye Erika Jayne and Gleb Savchenko!

On Monday night, “Dancing with the Stars” fans said goodbye to the pro and the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star after a “Finding Dory” themed Waltz to Sia’s “Unforgettable” on Disney Night.

The reality star performed the routine beautifully and wowed the judges earning the team 32 out of a possible 40 points for the evening.

Jayne and Savchenko were joined in the bottom two teams with fellow reality star Nick Viall and pro Peta Murgatroyd. But, in the end, their scores from the judges and fans’ votes were not enough to keep them in the competition.





When they were eliminated, host Erin Andrews was upset to see her go.

“I’m sad. You were one of my favorites and you know that,” she said. “And, tonight, you did have a breakthrough. Is there anything you want to say of what tonight was like for you.”

“It was incredible,” she said. “I did have a breakthrough. I’ve had a wonderful experience. Thank you all so much.”

Her partner added, “I am so proud of you. You did a great job. You wowed the judges tonight.”

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.