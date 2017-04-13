Dixie Chicks’ Natalie Maines once again rips into the Trump administration

Dixie Chicks’ Natalie Maines is, once again, tearing into the Trump administration.

Maines has never been a fan of President Donald Trump or his administration (or any recent Republican administration for that matter), but press secretary Sean Spicer’s comments about Bashar al-Assad being worse than Adolf Hitler really set off the outspoken Country music star.

On Monday, during a daily press briefing, Spicer said that Assad was worse than Hitler because even Hitler didn’t “gas his own people.” His comments were met with disbelief from the reporters in the room, and soon, he was being taken to task by people all over the internet.





Following his comments, Maines took to Twitter to call out Spicer and to push for him to be fired, writing, “Today’s gonna be a jam packed day. First on the agenda: breakfast with @seanspicer at the Holocaust Center. #fireseanspicer @realDonaldTrump.”

Today's gonna be a jam packed day.First on the agenda: breakfast with @seanspicer at the Holocaust Center. #fireseanspicer @realDonaldTrump — Natalie Maines (@1NatalieMaines) April 12, 2017

RELATED: Dixie Chicks’ Natalie Maines proves she has no love for a certain presidential candidate

She followed up her original tweet with another one that was equally critical of the Trump administration.

“You guys remember when we had all those white racist Anti-Semites running our country? It feels like it was just yesterday,” she wrote.

You guys remember when we had all those white racist Anti-Semites running our country? It feels like it was just yesterday. — Natalie Maines (@1NatalieMaines) April 12, 2017

Maines’ criticism of Trump and his administration is nothing new. She’s used every opportunity to voice her displeasure with America’s 45th president.

In January, she tweeted that she was “ashamed” of Trump “every single second of every single day.”

Just so you know…I'm ashamed the President elect is the President elect every single second of every single day. — Natalie Maines (@1NatalieMaines) January 9, 2017

She hasn’t, however, limited her vocal criticisms just to the Trump administration. Last week, she also called out embattled Fox News host Bill O’Reilly for his behavior towards the group 15 years ago.

“I knew @ oreillyfactor was a misogynistic insecure douchebag 15 years ago when he called us Dixie Sluts.Figure yourself out in therapy Bill,” Maines tweeted.

I knew @oreillyfactor was a misogynistic insecure douchebag 15 years ago when he called us Dixie Sluts.Figure yourself out in therapy Bill. — Natalie Maines (@1NatalieMaines) April 5, 2017

RELATED: You’ve got to see what Natalie Maines has been tweeting about Donald Trump