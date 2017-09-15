“Dog the Bounty Hunter” star vows to fight throat cancer “every step of the way”

Beth Chapman, star of “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” has revealed she’s battling stage II throat cancer, Us Weekly confirmed.

The popular A&E program aired for eight years until 2012, and although it’s been off the air for a number of years, she certainly hasn’t been forgotten. She and Duane “Dog” Chapman have been married for 11 years.

She wrote a letter to friends to inform of her difficult medical news:

As most of you know I’ve spent a lifetime facing tests and challenges I didn’t see coming and certainly never expected. I’ve been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost fifty years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, ‘You have cancer.’



She continued: “After months of a nagging cough, a routine checkup resulted in a diagnosis of stage II throat cancer. I have what is referred to as a T2 Tumor in my throat that is blocking my breathing. My doctors are suggesting immediate treatment and surgery before the disease progresses.”

In the letter, Chapman vowed to fight the disease “every step of the way” as she leans on her husband and children for support.

“To be certain, I’ve stared down the devil more than once in my life, but I’ve never faced a real life or death decision,” Chapman wrote.

“There is no quick fix and no appealing options for treatment. Yes, cancer sucks. While I know my diagnosis, until I come out of my surgery, I do not yet know my prognosis. If all goes well, my doctors will be able to get the tumor.”