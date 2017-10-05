Dog the Bounty Hunter updates fans on his wife Beth’s ongoing battle with throat cancer

Duane “Dog” Chapman aka Dog the Bounty Hunter gave an update on how his wife Beth is doing after revealing she had been diagnosed with stage II throat cancer last month — and it sounds like the TV personality is fighting through a lot of pain.

“I’m good and she’s trying to do good,” Dog said of his wife on their podcast “Dog & Beth: Looking for Trouble” and added, “On a 1 to 10 [scale] her pain is about a 9 so … she’s not good.”

However, she’s determined to win this battle despite her intense and chronic pain.





“This is not stopping her now. She’s bedridden but she’s up every once in a while,” he continued, noting that her terrible back pain prevents her from moving much. “You just gotta keep going.”

After announcing her scary diagnosis, Beth Chapman underwent a 12-hour surgery to remove a “plum-sized” tumor from her neck. The procedure reportedly went well, and she was spotted stepping out for a date night with Dog in Los Angeles after her recovery.

“The doctor said she was the most healthiest 49-year-old female he’d seen, so this stuff can attack the healthiest,” the Bounty Hunter reminded listeners. “You don’t have to be sick to catch cancer. She was really healthy.”

