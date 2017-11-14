Beth Chapman is opening up about her stage 2 cancer diagnosis in a new documentary series following her diagnosis.

In the preview clip for the upcoming two-hour A&E special, “Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives,” Chapman and her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman shared some of her cancer diagnosis with fans.





“As I start this battle, I don’t see a lot of optimism,” she said to the camera at the beginning of the preview. “They give me 50/50 chances.”

Dog added, “They said, ‘I’m sorry, Dog.’ And right then I knew.”

The preview hints that viewers will be taken through her entire cancer battle including her surgery and the moment she shared the news with her loved ones. In September, Chapman underwent a 12-hour procedure to remove a “plum-sized” tumor from her neck. Doctors reportedly cut her neck from ear-to-ear to remove the growth.

Before she underwent surgery, Chapman wrote an emotional letter sharing that she had been diagnosed with cancer with her family, friends and fans.

As most of you know I’ve spent a lifetime facing tests and challenges I didn’t see coming and certainly never expected. I’ve been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost fifty years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, ‘You have cancer.’

Chapman said that a “nagging cough” made her go to the doctor where they found the T2 (stage 2) tumor.

Wrapping up the clip, Dog can be overheard saying, “Cancer picked on the wrong woman.”

“Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives” premieres Nov. 27 on A&E.