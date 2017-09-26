Dog The Bounty Hunter’s wife Beth undergoes surgery to remove tumor

Beth Chapman is recovering after having a surgery to remove a “plum-sized” tumor from her neck.

The wife of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman underwent the surgery in a 12-hour procedure over the weekend in Los Angeles, according to US Weekly. Doctors reportedly cut the reality star’s neck from ear-to-ear to excise the cancerous growth.

Earlier this month, Chapman revealed she had been diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer.

“As most of you know I’ve spent a lifetime facing tests and challenges I didn’t see coming and certainly never expected,” she wrote at the time. “I’ve been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost fifty years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, ‘You have cancer.'”

She vowed to fight the disease “every step of the way” and looked to her husband of 11 years and children for support.

“I am so very grateful to be surrounded by family and friends who have given me incredible support during this very challenging time,” she wrote.